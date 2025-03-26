Gnosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $338.44 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Gnosis has a market cap of $338.44 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $130.76 or 0.00150575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,577.42 or 0.99694169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.05 or 0.99347142 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,588,197 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.