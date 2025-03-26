Ergo (ERG) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and $108,710.23 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,843.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00107538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.11 or 0.00385883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00257957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00020997 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 80,208,300 coins and its circulating supply is 80,208,516 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

