iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 72,751 shares.The stock last traded at $141.20 and had previously closed at $139.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

