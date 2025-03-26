McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.030-3.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.03-3.08 EPS.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %
MKC stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.
