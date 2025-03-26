Top Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 25th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, American Electric Power, Chevron, Vistra, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the exploration, production, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are influenced by factors like global energy demand, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes, making them a distinctive component of an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.85. The company had a trading volume of 88,381,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,569,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.69 and a 200 day moving average of $321.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.41. 6,974,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,950,584. The firm has a market cap of $895.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.64. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. 21,618,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

AEP traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.30. 6,110,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,385. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,986. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,433. Vistra has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,874,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $505.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Recommended Stories