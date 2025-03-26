Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.71 and a 52-week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

