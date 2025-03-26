insurance (INSURANCE) Price Reaches $35.36 on Major Exchanges

insurance (INSURANCE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, insurance has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One insurance token can currently be bought for $35.36 or 0.00040175 BTC on exchanges. insurance has a total market capitalization of $661.25 million and $2,091.61 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,899.29 or 0.99865852 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.16 or 0.99563491 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

insurance Token Profile

insurance’s genesis date was September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 35.39805862 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,091.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars.

