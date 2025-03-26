Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

