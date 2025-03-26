United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average is $176.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

