Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00003631 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $91.66 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,899.29 or 0.99865852 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.16 or 0.99563491 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,596,716 coins and its circulating supply is 645,941,959 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.