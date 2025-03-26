KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $11.35 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $11.35 or 0.00012945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $1.23 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87,629.06 or 0.99979858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,186.15 or 0.99474530 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,561,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,561,754 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

