Hotel Stocks To Research – March 25th

Booking, Wynn Resorts, Keurig Dr Pepper, Carnival Co. &, and Hilton Worldwide are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares in companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and other lodging properties. They allow investors to participate in the hospitality industry’s performance, benefiting from revenues generated through guest stays, events, and other hotel-related services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $79.62 on Tuesday, reaching $4,789.34. The company had a trading volume of 92,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,592. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,788.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,713.79. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,754. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,318,930. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.62. 520,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,708. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.61.

