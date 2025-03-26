Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 820 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $298.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.87. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.