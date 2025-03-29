Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 9,051 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $92.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

