Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,791,000 after acquiring an additional 417,507 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $360.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.