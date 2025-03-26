Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes $3.96 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Tesla makes up approximately 3.6% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.93.

TSLA opened at $287.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $322.04. The company has a market capitalization of $926.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.15, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

