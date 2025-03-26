Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

