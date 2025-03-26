NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NYSE:NEE opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

