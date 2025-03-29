Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Oracle, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that either develop blockchain technology or integrate its applications into their business operations. These stocks can include firms involved in cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and secure data management, offering investors exposure to the emerging blockchain ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, hitting $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,138,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,386. Oracle has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,053,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579,443. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $7.41. 22,881,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,409,668. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 4.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,467,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,553,465. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 4.69.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,663. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $117.61 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $162.28. 223,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average of $196.79. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.14.

