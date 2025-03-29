HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €171.60 ($186.52) and last traded at €169.40 ($184.13). Approximately 75,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €168.40 ($183.04).
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €130.89.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.