NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Chee Pheng Cheng Sells 50,000 Shares

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 7,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 30,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$8,049.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 16,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 60,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$23,274.35.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 25,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$5,975.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 31,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$7,153.65.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 11,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$2,369.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 20,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$3,000.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 10.0 %

NXT Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.27. 91,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,191. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.48. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

