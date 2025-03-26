Best Music Stocks Worth Watching – March 26th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Endeavor Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Western Digital are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, and other entities involved in music production, distribution, or live performances. Investors in these stocks aim to capitalize on the industry’s growth, trends, and consumer demand for music-related services and experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,723,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,431,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.43. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.09. 19,048,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,357,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,357,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,025,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Endeavor Group stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,272,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $33.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $573.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $257.56 and a one year high of $652.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.96. 2,952,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,492,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 3,133,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Read More