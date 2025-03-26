Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 207257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

