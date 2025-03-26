Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Usio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 268,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

