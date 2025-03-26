Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 355,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 508% from the average daily volume of 58,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.