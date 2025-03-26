Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 25,895 shares.The stock last traded at $45.63 and had previously closed at $45.30.

Central Securities Price Performance

Central Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.