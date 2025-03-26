Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 25,895 shares.The stock last traded at $45.63 and had previously closed at $45.30.
Central Securities Price Performance
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.