Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 15693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
