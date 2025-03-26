Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 15693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

