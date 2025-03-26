Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) were down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 301,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 141,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Playfair Mining

(Get Free Report)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.