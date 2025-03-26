MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.618-3.658 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 1,593,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.42%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

