Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
CDLR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
