Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million.

CDLR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

