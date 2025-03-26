Guido De Ciancio Buys 10,000 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guido De Ciancio acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Journey Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

JOY stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.81. 56,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.65. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$120.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

