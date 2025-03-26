Guido De Ciancio Buys 10,000 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guido De Ciancio acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.
Journey Energy Stock Up 4.6 %
JOY stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.81. 56,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.65. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$120.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41.
Journey Energy Company Profile
