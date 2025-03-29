Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 1.8% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. TD Cowen started coverage on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.