MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 481 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 10.8 %

MSTR stock opened at $289.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

