MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 481 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MicroStrategy Stock Down 10.8 %
MSTR stock opened at $289.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.