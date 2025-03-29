Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 117,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 176,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.78 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

