Mechanics Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after purchasing an additional 471,879 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,867,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.