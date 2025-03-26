Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 190 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

