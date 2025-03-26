Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Actelis Networks had a negative net margin of 56.82% and a negative return on equity of 752.62%.

Actelis Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASNS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Actelis Networks has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Actelis Networks in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

