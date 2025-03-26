Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.
Shares of VRIG opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
