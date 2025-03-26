Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

WERN stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.