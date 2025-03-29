Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBSNY opened at $26.13 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schibsted ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSNY

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Free Report)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.