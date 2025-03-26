Brokerages Set WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Price Target at $12.54

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

Several research firms have commented on WT. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in WisdomTree by 12.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WisdomTree by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 399,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after buying an additional 93,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree by 390.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after buying an additional 2,276,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree by 21.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 410,348 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WT stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

