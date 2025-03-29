Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 210.4% in March

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GRNNF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

