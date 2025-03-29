AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.53. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

