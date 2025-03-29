Intrust Bank NA Buys 40 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $540.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $582.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.65. The company has a market cap of $492.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

