8,763 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Acquired by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 785.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

