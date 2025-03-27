Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.19, but opened at $106.11. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $106.04, with a volume of 10,717,353 shares traded.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

