Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ultimate Products had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Ultimate Products Stock Up 2.6 %

ULTP stock opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £62.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.72. Ultimate Products has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.39).

Ultimate Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Ultimate Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

