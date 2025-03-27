Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $18.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 27,143,525 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.