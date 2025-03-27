Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $18.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 27,143,525 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

