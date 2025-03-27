Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $18.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 27,143,525 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
