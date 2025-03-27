Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,485,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $740,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $241.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.