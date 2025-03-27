Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 529 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in RTX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $134.46 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $96.33 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

